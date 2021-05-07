Haggen James Jeremiah Massey, age 8 months, of Paragould passed from this life on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was born Aug. 17, 2020, in Paragould to Jessie Massey and Haley Sarrels.
He is survived by his parents; three brothers, Dakota Sarrels, Jessie James Massey and Dylan Massey; one sister, Maci Massey; grandmothers, Kathy Massey and Hope Heissler; and his great-grandmother, Joann Kozuck. He is preceded in death by grandparents, April Dye, Jerry Allen Sarrels and James Massey. He and his family are members of Complete In Christ Church and Daughters of the Other Side.
Visitation will be Monday, May 10, from 1-2 p.m. at Complete In Christ Church in Searcy. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at Complete in Christ Church with interment at Providence Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
