Grady Ward Mason passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020, in Searcy, Ark. He was 93 years old, born on April 28, 1927, in Bradford, Ark. He was one of five children of the late Margaret Mae Mason and James Edward Mason Sr. He worked for Timex, in quality control at Speed Queen, and as an owner and broker of Town and Country Real Estate in Searcy. He was a member of Downtown Church of Christ in Searcy for more than 50 years. He loved to play tennis and continued playing into his 80s. He was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Pennick Mason. He is survived by a daughter, Melody Ransom (CE); five grandsons, Chase, Seth, Randy, Greg and David; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He will be remembered for his love of singing. His last years were spent at The Crossing in Searcy. He used his voice to bring joy to those around him. He will always be remembered for this and loved by his family.
Due to the increase of COVID-19, there will be a private graveside only. In lieu of flowers, please send a note of encouragement to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
