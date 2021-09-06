Gloria Glee Coots, age 89, of Searcy, Ark., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2021. She was residing in Searcy at the time of her death. She was born April 9, 1932, in Searcy.
Gloria was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by one daughter, Robbie Parnell (Ronnie) of Searcy; one granddaughter, Michelle Harkey, and future husband, Paul Bunn, and great-granddaughters, Hannah Gloria Harkey and Harper Helen Parnell of Searcy, Ark.; one grandson, Skip Parnell (Brandy) of Petal, Miss., and great-grandchildren Kinsley Parnell and Tinsley Parnell; and step-grandchildren Clayton Williams, Gauge Williams and Harlie Williams. She is also survived by one sister, Maybelle Copeland of Phoenix, Ariz.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Ruey Coots; her parents, John W. Tharp and Kate Henderson Tharp of Hickory Flat, Ark.; her brothers. Tommy Tharp, Stanley Tharp of Searcy, Ark., Elaine Tharp of Heber Springs, John W. Tharp, Jr. of Hickory Flat, Ark.,and Freeland Tharp, who was taken from us in World War II; and sister, Helen Coots of Searcy, Ark.
Gloria was a member of South Heights Church of God and a wife of a retired Church of God minister. She was also a gifted seamstress in her earlier years and retired as plant manager of E.R. Moore Cap and Gown Manufacturing Company in Newton, Ill. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many friends and loved ones. Her love of God was a major part of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Heights Church of God, 1131 S. Main St., Searcy, Ark. 72143.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Roller Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark., with service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Henderson Cemetery in Pangburn, Ark.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com\searcy
