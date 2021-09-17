Glenda Sue Green, 70, of Searcy passed away Sept. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 30, 1951, in Dyess, Ark., to the late Robert Harris and Una Mae (Clayton) Harris.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Rick Green; three sons, Gary Brannon (Sheryl), Brandon Green (Evelyn) and Justin Green (Ashley); daughter, Kristin Baker (Scotty); 13 grandchildren, Candi Treece (Dakota), Alvie, Dax and Ty Brannon, and Chris Baker, Tytan, Maylee, Luis, Layla, Aubre, Angel, Aston and Xaivier Green; 10 great-grandchildren, Jayce Collins, Benjamin, Hadlee and Talynn Treece, Sophii, and Willow, Ty Jr., Kaidyn, Grayson and Cameron Brannon; one brother, Bobby Harris (Imogene); two sisters, Carolyn Toy and Ruby Evans; and a host of other family members and friends.
Sue was a member of First Assembly in Searcy and worked as the church secretary for a few years. She was also a licensed funeral director for Roller-Daniel Funeral Home. Her family described her as selfless, putting others first, the most humble person you could know and extremely nurturing. A lot of people knew her as a great cook and shared her recipes with some people. She was also a great friend to those who knew her. Her husband, Rick, used one word to describe her: “Precious.”
Visitation will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at First Assembly in Searcy with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Antioch Cemetery in Beebe under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy.
