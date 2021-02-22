On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, Glen Everett Moore, passed away at the age of 69. Glen was born on Nov. 1 in Greenville, Miss. Glen loved barrel racing his horse, Colt 45, hunting and sports. His favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals.
He worked for various trucking companies for 14 years before finding Wal-Mart and retired there after 31 years. He regularly attended Valley Baptist Church. During retirement he was actively showing his 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 and traveling.
Glen was preceded in death by his father, RL; his mother, Lula; brother, Robert; and first wife, Rose. He is survived by his wife, Connie; stepdaughter, Colene; adopted son, Bryan; two sisters, Beverly and Tribly; and grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Powell Funeral Home at 2602 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, Searcy, Ark., from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to 119 Hefner St. Searcy, AR 72143. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, attendance is strictly limited to 100 people and face covering must be worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
