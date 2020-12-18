Girtha Lillian Keck, 87, widow of longtime Pastor, C.L. Keck of Judsonia, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Survivors: children, Jane Spencer (John) and Larry Keck (Arlene); sister, Jone (Ralph); sisters-in-law, Juanita Hall (Joe) and Veona Counce (J.L.); and 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Graveside service: Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, 1 p.m., Roosevelt Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
www.powellfuneral home.net
