Geraldine Brown Pearce, 75, of Searcy went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2021. at The Crossing at Riverside. She was born Nov. 12, 1945, at Patterson, Calif. to the late Isaac and Ruth Moore Brown.
Mrs. Pearce graduated from Manteca High in Manteca, Calif. She enjoyed shopping trips, watching western TV programs, as well as talking with her sisters on the phone. While she loved all these things, she was a huge fan of George Strait and his music. She loved her family dearly. She was known by her grandchildren by many names, including GiGi, Nanner and Memaw.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pearce was preceded in death by her husband, Ike Pearce. She is also preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by two daughters, Diana Thompson of Higginson and Deana Conway of Searcy; one son, Jewell Britt (Carrie) Griffithville; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother; as well as many other extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin 5 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Sullivan Memorial Chapel with funeral services at 6 p.m. Cremation will follow in the Ascension Crematory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.