Gerald Martin Price was born to Martin Luther and Mary Edith Price on Nov. 27 in Conant, Ark.
He grew up in Jacksonville, Ark., and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene D. Cook. He joined the U.S. Army on May 30, 1958. The Army would station them all over the country and world.
In 1968, he received a direct commission to Second Lieutenant. He would receive the Bronze Star Medal for Valor while serving in Vietnam. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business from Augusta College. He retired from the Army after 34 years as a Lieutenant Colonel.
He and Dee were married almost 60 years. They had four children, Deborah Price Balcer (Mark), Gerald Martin Price Junior (Judy), Michelle Price Fluegge (Charles Willetts) and James Price. They have 13 grandchildren Tori Conklin (Ron), Catherine Agnew (Preston), Mandy Gillette (Chris), Brandy Thumma, Sara Price (Greg McGinn), Daniel Price, Ashley Washkowiak (U.S. Army Major Benjamin), Sean Fluegge (Stasia), Ryan Fluegge (Victoria Garcia), Cameron Price (Rachel Adams), Preston Price and Amber and Ryan Browning. They had 14 great-grandchildren. They were the joys of his life. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Dee, and his great-granddaughter, EmmaLynn Washkowiak.
