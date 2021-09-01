Gerald Leadean Wiggs Jr., of Lake City went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 29, at UAMS in Little Rock. He was born Aug. 27, 2021, to Gerald Sr. and Tracy Wiggs in Little Rock at UAMS.
Left to cherish Gerald’s memory are his parents, Gerald Sr. and Tracy Wiggs of Lake City; five brothers, James Stinnett, Noah Wiggs, Jesse Crosby-Shipman, Anthony McKellips and Jeshua Travis; and six sisters, Holly Stinnett, Grace Upchurch, Joanna Smith (Colby), Kendall Crosby-Shipman, Kimberly Holland (Logan), Destiny Travis, Leslie Stinnett and Kimberly Elliott; maternal grandparents, Mary Martin and Darrell Clifton; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Wiggs; Danny Hutchison; and special grandparents, Melissa and Allen King; and numerous aunts, uncles and friends. Gerald was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jerry Wiggs.
Graveside services will be Friday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.