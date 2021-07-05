Georgia Ann (Tutor) Roberts of Searcy passed from this life on Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born in Water Valley, Miss., to the late Ira Marvin Tutor and Era Maude Tutor. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Searcy, but her most prized role was being Mimi to her grandchildren, and she loved cooking and baking for her family and friends.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Roberts and wife Kim of Searcy; three grandchildren, Molly Roberts Dutton and husband Lucas of Jonesboro, Cody Ray Roberts of Paragould, and Maggie Roberts Cruise and husband Jon of Searcy; three great-grandchildren, Dakota Cruise of Searcy, Carson Cruise of Searcy and soon-to-come Teddy Dutton of Jonesboro; and two brothers, J.W. Tutor of Water Valley, Miss., and Leslie Tutor of Southaven, Miss. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Maude Tutor; husband, Billy Ray Roberts; three brothers, Frank Tutor, Harvey Tutor and Herman Tutor; and four sisters, Margie Weaver, Dorothy Dibble, Hazel Taylor and Betty Jane Moore.
Visitation was Monday, July 5, at St. Paul United Methodist Church from 1-3 p.m. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church with interment at White County Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home for the love and care we received. Memorials should be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
