Georgia Ann Holt went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born to parents George and Gladys Osborne on Dec. 19, 1965, in Beebe, Ark. Georgia loved her church family at First Baptist Church of McRae. She was a loving wife to her husband, Kevin, who she married Oct. 30, 2003.
Georgia was the “#1 GMaw” to all her precious grandbabies — Alli and Grant Skinner, Landon Brown and Hayden Holt. Georgia was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, sister and aunt. Georgia was preceded in death by both her parents, George and Gladys Osborne; brothers, George and Chuck Osborne; sisters, Barbara Reed and Joyce Tidwell; and her beloved dog, Butterbean.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; children, Seth, Heather (Junior) Mathew (Jessica), Christina and Jonathan; and by her sister, Tammy Payne (Frank) of McRae, and brothers, Jimmy Osborne (Julie) of Searcy and Chris Osborne of McRae. Georgia also loved all her nieces and nephews. Her love, her laughter and her smile will be greatly missed.
Georgia loved life. She enjoyed singing in the choir and working with her Teamkids at church. Her hobbies included spending time with grandbabies, pampering her dogs and she especially treasured taking vacations with her family.
Visitation will start at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, at the First Baptist Church of McRae, 703 E. Second St., McRae, followed by a Memorial Tribute to Celebrate Her Life at 11 a.m. Please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/westbrook for online guest register and video tribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.