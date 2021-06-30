George Norman Hendricks, 83, of Bradford passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born Nov. 17, 1937, to Maudie and Delphia Crawford Hendricks. He and wife Arlene Norvell Hendricks were wed Dec. 7, 1957. They have four sons, Michael, Gregory, Christopher and Timothy.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from December 1954 to December 1957. George spent many hours smoking cigars and scratching lottery tickets on his front porch. He enjoyed fishing with his sons, gardening when he was able, crossword puzzles and watching movies. George liked to talk with friends, and visiting with his children and grandchildren, often telling old stories, and enjoying many laughs while doing so. He was not a member of a church, but he knew God and loved the Lord.
George was preceded in death by a son, Gregory; his parents; sisters, Helen Weber and Daisy Constantine; brothers, James, Carl Edward “Pete,” Sam and Eugene “Butch” Hendricks; and one great-grandson, Matthew Tubbs. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Arlene, of the home; sons, Michael of Van Buren, Christopher (Kristi) of Searcy and Timothy (Melanie) Hendricks of Beebe; grandchildren, Abbi (Adam) Kontz of Springdale, Christy Hendricks of Ward, George Hudson (Amanda) Hendricks of Tuckerman, Jacob (Dawna) Hendricks of Red Wing, Minnesota, Tessa Scott of Charleston, Ark., Alyssa (Chris) Martin of Searcy, Alex (Sarah) Hendricks of San Diego, Calif., and Taylor Hendricks of Jonesboro; 12 great-grandchildren, Zachary Jarvis, Geoffery Scott, Teagan Hendricks, Brandon Scott, Mia Tubbs, Naomi Hendricks, Daphne Martin, Shelby Hendricks, Sydney Hendricks, Penelope Hendricks, Ollie Hendricks, Hudson Hendricks and another on the way; several loving nieces and nephews; many cousins; two friends special to George and Arlene, JoAnne McAdams and Ms. Edna; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude’s hospital or children’s hospital.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob. Arrangements by Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.