Gary Wayne Goss, 69, of McRae, Ark., passed away peacefully Jan. 6, 2021. He was born July 13, 1951, in Searcy, Ark., to Walter and Lois Goss.
Gary was a retired business owner of Goss and Son Meat Company and Goss Angus Farm. He took pride in raising registered black Angus cattle. He was an accomplished musician, playing lead guitar and steel guitar. He possessed many skills in carpentry and was a member of the Labors Union. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and sports fan. Gary received his master’s in animal science from ASU-Jonesboro at the age of 45. He passed along his love for the outdoors to his son and grandsons. Gary had a wealth of knowledge in many things including animal husbandry, medicine and the best fishing holes.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bernice; their son, Chris (Misty) of Searcy; his grandchildren, Jordan (Lizzie), Logan (Lauren) of Lumberton, Texas, and Conner of Searcy; and his great-grandchildren, Bryleigh, RaeLynn, Brydan and JJ. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.
Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, with entombment in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives: face coverings, social distancing. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home.
