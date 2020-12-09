Garland Leroy McCollum, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Seattle, Wash. Garland was born April 11, 1933, in Pangburn, Ark. Garland graduated from Pangburn High School in 1951. Garland was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and fought in the Korean War. Garland graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark., in 1957 and received his MS from the University of Idaho in 1967. Garland’s passion was teaching and he was a Mathematics teacher at Norco HS in Norco, Calif., for over 40 years.
Garland is survived by five children; Craig Mccollum (Terry) Mark McCollum, Kimberly Grizzle, Natalie Fueglein (John) and Melanie Christian; his first wife, Betty Healy McCollum Sanders; and his sister, Gail Wood. He had 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Carolyn Mulliken McCollum; a daughter, Regina Lynn McCollum Clark; a daughter-in-law, Kerry Keaton McCollum; his parents, Monroe Lafayette and Samantha Jane McCollum; and four brothers and three sisters.
Garland will be remembered well for his infamous “coin trick.” As far as we know no one ever beat him at that game! He spent the last few years traveling with his late wife Carolyn. He also loved to take road trips to visit his family and friends in Arkansas. His yearly highlight was the Norco HS reunions … he truly loved all his fellow colleagues and past students. Garland was a beloved dad, brother, teacher, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed immensely.
Memorials may be made to his favorite places to take his special grandson Lukas: Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum NSRM-friends.org or Kids and Horses at kidsandhorses.org.
