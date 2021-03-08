Freda Fain McAdams, 80, of Bradford, Ark., passed on March 4, 2021, in Searcy.
Survivors include two sisters, Nancy Skinner and Karen Kay Ortiz, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Denmark Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Roosevelt Cemetery in Judsonia.
COVID-19 protocol of mask wearing will be followed at the service.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy
