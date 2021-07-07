Frank Edward Griffin, 63, of Searcy passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, July 3. He was born Feb. 4, 1958, in Torrance, Calif., to the late Leslie and Dorothy (Gray) Griffin.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years, Tammy Griffin; two sons, Joshua Rainey and Clayton Griffin; three grandchildren, Elias, Ricky and Page Griffin; and one sister, Regina Warren.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, from 4-5 p.m. at Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home. All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.