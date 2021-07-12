Francis “Frank” Mearl Hale, the son of the late Charles Eugene Hale and Lolita Hale-Mason, was born in Leachville, Ark., on June 11, 1950, and went home to be with our Lord on July 5, 2021, at the age of 71.
He had a rough start in life, but was determined to make a good life for himself and his family. He loved his wife like no other. They were everything to each other for almost 50 years.
He retired from the city of Searcy Sanitation Department in 2015, after 43 years of dedicated service. He worked hard to provide for his family. He never called in sick and never complained about work. He always had a smile on his face, never had a cross word with anyone and was willing to help everyone. He was a devoted husband and father who put his family above all else. He loved to cook on the grill and he loved to celebrate the Fourth of July.
His life was complete in 2007 with the birth of his only grandchild. Jake was his pride and joy and he was an amazing papa who never failed to show him how much he was loved.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as one sister, Janet Hale, and two brothers, Jimmy Hale and Ricky Hale.
He is survived by the love of his life, Pat Hale; one daughter, Patty (Brian) Waller; and one son, Michael Hale, as well as his grandson, Jake Waller. Survivors also include his twin brother, George Hale, and brothers, Johnny Hale and Charles Ray Hale, as well as his stepfather, Everett Mason, and many extended family members and friends.
The hole left by his absence will be impossible to fill, but we are comforted by knowing he is in the arms of our Lord and no longer suffering. The family would like to make a special thank you to the staff at Elite Hospice, especially Letty Boyce, as well as Nikki King and Louise Duncan, for all they’ve done for our family throughout this difficult time. We’d also like to thank countless family and friends for all the calls and prayers. You will never know how much we appreciate each and every one of you.
The family will be holding a memorial service at Henderson Cemetery in Pangburn, Ark., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. for those wishing to attend.
