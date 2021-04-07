Frances Wandaline (Hutchison) Pylkas was born to Homer and Bama Hutchison in Poughkeepsie, Ark., on Aug. 21, 1926. At 94 years of age, she passed away in her sleep late Monday night, Dec. 14, 2020, at Rolla Health and Rehabilitation in Rolla, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Bama Hutchison of Cave City, Ark.; her brother, Oal Lee Hutchison; and her sister, Juanita Simpson.
Wanda grew up in Poughkeepsie, Ark., and attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark., graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. She moved to Plymouth, Mich., to teach in the Plymouth Public Schools, where she met Arnold Pylkas whom she would marry at the Strathmore Church of Christ in Detroit, Mich., on June 5, 1953.
After living in Garden City and Plymouth, Mich., they would move their family to Searcy, Ark., in 1972. While Arnold taught at Harding University, Wanda would teach at Sidney Deener Elementary School. They were members of the College Church of Christ in Searcy, Ark.
Wanda also lived and worked as an educator in Paragould, Ark., Memphis, Tenn., and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before returning to Searcy, where she and Arnie would finally retire and become missionaries to Finland. College Church of Christ sponsored their family’s mission activity in Tampere, Finland, from 1994 until 2008.
Arnie preceded Wanda in death in December 2016 after 63 years of marriage. She is survived by Stephen (Pamela) Pylkas, Lauri (Kelly) Bracken and Matthew (Betsy) Pylkas, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Wanda’s memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on April 10, 2021, at the College Church of Christ in Searcy, Ark. Burial of Wanda’s cremains will be later that day at Spotts Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, Ark.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
