Frances Pylkas, 94, formerly of Searcy passed away Dec. 14 in Rolla, Mo. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- U.S. layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid
- Arkansas hits new record high in virus hospitalizations
- Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
- Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
- 'Mom's worth it': U.S. holiday travel surges despite outbreak
- Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
- Trump threatens COVID relief bill, testing loyalty of GOP
- New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Judsonia repeat offender gets four years in prison in domestic battery plea deal
- Two White County families inducted into Arkansas Century Farm Program
- Beebe School District abandons program, turns virtual classes over to local teachers
- Searcy Holiday of Lights Lighting Contest winners announced
- 38-year-old Searcy man dies in Tuesday night stabbing
- Hitting trailer on Highway 31 south of Beebe kills Ward woman Wednesday
- Drills pay off for Beebe's Suravieve Robertson
- Bryan Nicholas Holt
- CAPCA giving away food, supply bags to students starting Monday
- Wildcats win back-to-back 3A state titles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.