Frances Irene Cypert passed away in her home at Jones Island in December 2020. She was born to Frank and Anna Mae Hinson Feltrop in West Point in 1925 and was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Fred Emerson Cypert.
Irene is survived by her children, Freda Morgan, Marvin Cypert (Lela), Terry Cypert (Stephanie), Jon Cypert (Deanna) and Patrick Cypert (Mary). Her 10 grandchildren, Jamie Ausburn, Farah Robbins, Brandy Lyons, Sunny Boehm, Jake Cypert, Christopher Cypert, Derek Cypert, Matthew Cypert, Elissa Pascoe and Hanna Cypert; and her nine great-grandchildren, Peregryn and Aidan Robbins, Marshall Cypert, Valerie, Ivy Lane, and Arlo Lyons, Jonathan and Lindley Cypert, and Jett Cypert loved her as Grandmother, Mimi and Ma. Her sister Anna Beth Redmond also survives Irene.
Irene graduated from Maplewood Richmond Heights High School in Missouri in 1943 then returned with her family to West Point. During World War II, she worked at the Arkansas Ordnance Plant in Jacksonville, then as an elementary school teacher in Georgetown, where she met Fred. They were married in July of 1946. She was a farm wife: gardener, seamstress, excellent cook and whatever else the situation required. Of her many accomplishments, she was most proud of her five children.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. at White County Memorial Gardens in Searcy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Bethany Baptist Church, Main St., Georgetown, AR 72143 or Daughters of the Other Side, P.O. Box 602, Searcy, AR 72145 or to a favorite cause.
Please remember COVID precautions.
