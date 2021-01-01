Fonnie Clayton Gill, 86, of Rose Bud passed away in Heber Springs on Dec. 27, 2020. He was born in Romance, Ark., on Feb. 20, 1934, to the late Fonnie Clifford and Dena (Horton) Gill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Hettie Opal Pettus and her husband Wendell. He is survived by his former spouse, Barbara Gill; daughters, Debbie Rice her husband Robert, and Sandra Grantham her husband Keith; grandchildren, Tiffany Leffers her husband Eric, Kristina Bockhold and Alyssa Bockhold; great-grandchild, Dakota Cordoba; niece, Judy Pearson; nephew, Gary Pettus; and a host of many friends and relatives.
Fonnie enjoyed drinking coffee and "shooting the breeze" with his friends in Rose Bud alternating between the two restaurants and on some days both of them. He loved playing golf, fishing and tinkering with electronics in his garage. Fonnie loved his family and friends and they loved him back. He is dearly missed.
A graveside service is will be held 1 p.m., Monday Jan. 4, 2021, at Romance Cemetery in Romance, Ark. Services are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Searcy, Ark.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.