Florence Marie (Johnston) Craven, 74, of Searcy passed away Sunday, May 9, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Florence was born Nov. 13, 1946, to the late Jack and Sadie (Hillis) Johnston.
Florence was a Harding University graduate, having graduated with all A’s with her teaching degree. She taught first and second grade at McRae Public Schools for 25 years before retiring. Florence loved learning. She loved people. She said she found them interesting. Florence loved storms and watching birds. She genuinely loved nature. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 57 years, Charlie Craven; one son, Steven Craven; five sisters, Emma Taylor, Margaret Johnston, Kathy Roberts, Nancy Cole and Marsha Cullum; four brothers, Bill Cleaver of California, Freddy Johnston of California, Richard Johnston and Gary Johnston; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul, and Darcy Dean Johnston.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, May 13, at Gum Springs Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
