Eva Lou Bell departed this life on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at her home in Albion, Ark. Born on May 23, 1929, she was best known as the woman who sold slab wood. She loved gardening, canning and enjoyed providing for her family. You would find her most summers with a tiller in her hands, pruning her fruit trees or admiring her flowers. She was a hardworking woman who loved her family fiercely!
Eva Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Bell; an infant daughter, Brenda Kay; her parents, Orvil Thomas and Mary (Lizzie) Moore; along with eight brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by one sister, Betty Sue Jackson of Searcy; three sons, Larry Bell, Steve (Debbie) Bell all of Pangburn and Sammy (Jody) Bell of Albion; eight grandchildren, Johnny (D’Lyna) Bell, Alan (Dana) Bell, Jonathan (Kristin) Bell, Sarah Bell, Jason (Megan) Bell, Andy (Amber) Bell, Amy (Johnathan) Rodgers and Coty (Terra) Bell; along with 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Caretakers and Arkansas Hospice who helped take such good care of Eva Lou. The care and compassion they provided for her are very much treasured by the family.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, with the funeral service Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. All services at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in Searcy. Interment at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy
