Eunice Margaret Allen Holder, born in Snyder, Texas to Frank James Allen and Leona May Smith Allen on Nov. 19, 1930, began the greatest adventure of her life on Jan. 13, 2021.
She traded in her oxygen tank for crisp, clean, fresh air. She left behind an earthen vessel that betrayed her for many years for a strong, healthy, healed, perfect body. Greatest of all, she completed her lifelong and most fervent desire. She ran to and embraced Jesus, her Savior, her Redeemer, her Best Friend. We can’t begin to imagine the spectrum of brilliant colors, the solid feel of heavenly, verdant, green grass under her feet and the constant, never-ending, crystal harmonies of worship and praise rising to meet her Father on His throne. Eunice loved those hymns, and now, she’s joined the chorus with her beautiful, restored alto voice. The applause of long-missed friends and family and the crazy, joyful tail wag of her faithful canine companion, Rocky, welcomed her home.
She once wrote to her daughter, Jacqui, when asked the question, “What would be the most wonderful gift you could receive?” Her response, “Without question, to know that my kids, in-law kids and grandkids are well grounded in God’s word. That they all stand on ‘thus sayeth the Lord.’ That they are spiritually well, and physically well and financially well, and in that order. I don’t know of a material gift that could ever compare to the assurance that my family have been, are and will always be faithful to the Lord and His word.”
Eunice loves her kids. Steven Holder (and wife Julee) of Searcy, Ark., Tim Holder (and several pooches) of Little Rock, Ark., Andy Holder (and wife Kerry) of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jacqui Lefler (and husband Jim) of Fayetteville, Ark., and our honorary sister, Ginger Demaris (and husband Ken) of Rogers, Ark. Eunice was happiest when surrounded by her grandchildren, Steve’s kids: Heather Stringfellow (and husband Andy), Zak Holder and Haylee van Dalen (and husband Joshua); Tim’s tribe: Iggy, Falcor, Scout, Prism and Jac (the tornado of teeth and toenails); Andy’s kids: Benji Holder (and wife Brittany) and Micah Goodwin (and husband Zach); and Jacqui Lefler’s kids: Lindsey Lefler (and husband Laurence Cox), JK Lefler (and wife Randall), TJ Lefler (and wife Erin) and Tad Lefler (and wife Abby).
Eunice enjoyed an abundance of pastimes. She loved reading, bingo with friends and yelling at the TV with her son-in-law Jim during Razorbacks games. No one entered her apartment without being forced to dig into her big red bowl of candy. But her favorite hobby of all? Looking at pictures, hearing stories and hugging her 17 great-grandchildren. Eunice managed the delicatessen at Kroger in Searcy for 20 years. A consistent and active member of College Church of Christ since our move to Searcy in 1970, she joyfully gave her time to serve at His House Thrift Store for several years. She volunteered more than 8,000 hours with the auxiliary for Central Arkansas Hospital, and then White County Hospital. She selflessly and tirelessly helped other senior folks by bringing food, supplies and even spending nights with them so they wouldn’t be alone.
She rarely missed her grandchildren’s athletic events or theatrical productions, or sneaking a few dollars into their pockets, even when they didn’t need the help. She cooked supper for us every night. We kids helped as much as we could. Even after working on her feet for eight hours, our kitchen rang with her laughter. Or sometimes we would work quietly as she shuffled around the kitchen, humming an old, favorite hymn with her sweet alto voice. Old-school Southern fare was her specialty. And it was always worth racing home for. Except meatloaf. Her meatloaf was horrible. Seriously atrocious. But everything else was amazing. A pot of perfect pintos with cornbread and fried potatoes, fried chicken and fried potatoes. chicken and rice casserole and fried potatoes, pork chops and fried potatoes. Mom and the whole family, every Sunday, walked into her home after church to the mouth-watering aroma of an oven-cooked pot roast with potatoes, onion and carrots that had been slow-cooking for the past two hours. Rolls, covered with gravy. Bowls of fresh corn and green beans adorned the table. Many times, she would shuffle through the pantry and throw together a feast of whatever was available. And she made sure all the straggling students and friends us kids brought home always had enough. Mom always made sure there was enough. And always, more than enough love.
There will be visitation only Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. Powell Funeral Home, 2602 Beebe-Capps Expressway, Searcy, AR 72143. There will be a private graveside service following in Romance, Ark. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Circle of Life Hospice, nwacircleoflife.com. Press the donate tab. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, attendance is strictly limited to 100 people and face covering must be worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.