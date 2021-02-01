Ernest Wayne Johnson, 80, of Judsonia died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Searcy. He was born March 29, 1940, in Judsonia to the late Carthel and Ida (Crawford) Johnson. Ernest was a retired truck driver and a longtime member of the Judsonia Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. His family was his pride and joy and he loved them dearly. He always made time to attend the grandkids’ ballgames.
He is survived by his children, Tommy Johnson (Susie), Ronny Johnny (Sandy), Angie Meachum (Lynn) and Shelia Morgan; grandchildren, Kalyn Meachum-Clements, Kori Hall, Jennifer Johnson, Chris Johnson, Meg Armstrong, Nathan Morgan and Mollie Morgan; sisters, Norma Westmoreland, Linda Huffman and Sharon Covington; brothers, Miles, Roger and Michael Johnson; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Johnson; nephew, Dale Huffman and niece, Lisa Huffman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Judsonia Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Judsonia Church of Christ from 10-11 a.m. with services to begin at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors with follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
