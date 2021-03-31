Ernest Gene Luzzi, 85, of Searcy passed from this life to his Heavenly home on March 27, 2021. He was at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 10, 1935, at Gary, Ind., to the late Pete and Ann Marie Luzzi.
Ernie (Papa) graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary, Ind. He served in the Army from 1958-1961 and was stationed in Germany. In 1976, he moved from Lansing, Ill., to open Land O’Frost in Searcy. He was employed by Land O’Frost for 30 years, retiring in 1998.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lanell, of 30 years, children: Annie Lindsey (Russ), Tony Luzzi (Dawna), Tammy Hale (Kenneth) and Teresa Rhew (Justin); grandchildren: Matthew Hale (Meagan), Allison Brewer, Emily and Ryan Ferricher; great-grandchildren: Addi, Hunter, Hadleigh, Gunner and Case; siblings: Shirley Caley, Cathy Fleur (Larry), Anna Marie, Patty Kucik (Dave), Sandy (Marcus) Hamacher, Joe Luzzi (Pat), Richard Luzzi (Cindy), Johnny Luzzi (Evelyn) and Gwen Luzzi; The Stone Family: Lee (Colleen), Jim (Shala), Ray Stone, Sharon Taylor (Buddy), Becky Walter and Melba Robbins (Gary); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Eileen Harkenrider Luzzi; sister, Rosalie; brothers: Pete and his wife Enid and Sam Luzzi; brother-in-law, Fred Walter; and sister-in-law, Gail Stone.
Ernie (Papa) spent his life enjoying traveling with his wife. Lanell, throughout the United States. He spent time fishing, camping and playing cards. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren. He spent many years coaching soccer, impacting the lives of many.
Per his wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The Cancer Center of excellence in Searcy or Paws Inn.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com
