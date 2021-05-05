Erma Maxine Lester Strain passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Strain home near Rose Bud, surrounded by family. The daughter of William Minor and Ida Owen Lester was born on Sept. 15, 1925, at the Lester homeplace on Old Springfield Road near Rose Bud. Outside of three years in Oklahoma, she lived on the Strain farm her entire married life.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, 10 months, and nine days, Willis (Dan) Strain, on April 17, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings: Cleo Allen, Amos Lester, Leone Jobe, Lonzo Lester, Sidney Lester, Virgie Peters, Billy Lester, Eva Jean Baldridge and Dwayne Lester.
She is survived by her five children: Gale (Jerry) Hansen of Searcy, Jo Ann Blakely of Searcy, Mary Beth (Kenneth) Harrison of Romance, George Strain of Rose Bud and Rick Strain of Rose Bud; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren, with three more on the way. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Emma Lois Lester, and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
Maxine was known to most people as Mama Pete or Aunt Pete. A lifelong dairy farmer, she was one of the hardest-working people you’ve ever met. She was known far and wide for her wonderful cooking. She was in love with Dan her entire life, and she always took care of everyone around her. There was nothing she loved better than holding babies. She lived a life to be proud of, surrounded by those she loved and who loved her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Roller-Daniel Chapel. Graveside service will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Rose Bud.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Robertson, Paul Harrison, Jeremy Harrison, Scott Blakely, Steven Strain, Will Strain, Daniel Strain and Sam Strain. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Blakely, Jay Hansen and Troy Hansen.
Our eternal gratitude to Granddaughter Margaret Strain, whose loving devotion allowed us to keep Mama Pete in the family home for these many years.
The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Sandra Healy, Linda Neighbors and Autumn Landreth for their loving care during her final years. The staff of Elite Hospice was truly a blessing to our mother and the entire family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund, 3000 Rosebud Road, Quitman, AR 72131.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
