Emogene Gentry, 86, of Bald Knob peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Swifton, Ark., on Oct. 23, 1934, to Matthew Worthington and Lillie Pearl Hopkins Worthington.
Emogene was a lifetime member of Bald Knob First Assembly of God Church. She loved the Lord, going to church, and her family. Her family loved her beyond measure.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years, Luther Gentry; her first husband, Ernest Jewel Cullum; her brothers and sisters; daughter, Annette Allen; sons, James Ray Cullum and David Cullum; daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Cullum; 1 grandchild; and 3 great-grandchildren, She is survived by her children, Jimmy Cullum, Judy Usrey (Larry), Marilyn Smith (Jerry), Danny Cullum, Timmy Cullum and Alan Gentry (Nikki); 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, Abby; and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be in the chapel at Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Prince Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.