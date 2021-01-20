Elvin Eugene Martin, 79, of Bald Knob died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Unity Health hospital in Searcy. He was born Feb. 27, 1941, in Russell to the late Edward and Mary (Hart) Martin. He worked construction for many years, and enjoyed going to the casino and watching the car races.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gayle (Brooks) Martin; children, Marilyn Wadley and Elvin Martin Jr.; brothers, Donald and Gerald Martin; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Billy and Edward Martin.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
