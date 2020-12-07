Elvin Dwight Bone, 90, of Jonesboro, formerly of Bald Knob, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Jonesboro. He was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Bald Knob to the late Tom and Lucy (Newell) Bone. He was a barber and a United States Army Veteran. Elvin attended The Rock Church in Jonesboro.
He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Thomas; grandson, Casey Thomas; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie Bone; grandsons, Dustin and Tyler Thomas; and siblings, Arthur Bone, Irene Holding, Eva Ross, Lowell Bone and Vivan Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the leukemia research foundation or the Alzheimer’s research foundation.
Visitation was held Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob with services following immediately at 2 p.m. Interment was held in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
