Elmer Chatman Jr., 68, of Kensett, Ark., on the night of Feb. 4, 2021, transitioned from this life sooner than expected. He was born on Dec. 25, 1952, in West Point, Ark., to the late Elmer Chatman Sr. and Zera Mae Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Edith Chatman of Kensett; his two daughters, Christy Chatman and Amanda Chatman; one son, Matthew Chatman (Tiffany) of West Point; three grandchildren, Monique, Marquis and Matthew Jr. and another granddaughter on the way, Gianna; one bonus daughter, Letetia Heard (Comarderie); and five bonus grandchildren Braylon, Bryson, Kaisyn, Miracle and Mason. He is also survived by three brothers, Clarance Chatmon (Louise) of Kensett, Mark Baker (Altamease) of Chicago and Vincent Baker (Allyson) of Washington State; five sisters, Dorothy Berry, Martha Chatmon, Gertrude Medlock and Diane Chatmon all of Kensett and Virginia Hurtt of Searcy; two stepsisters, Emma McClendon of Searcy and Phyllis Baker of Chicago; one stepbrother, Marshall Baker (Adelle) of Menden; two bonus brothers, Jimmy Neal (Freda) of Central and John Hackler (Sherry) of Kensett; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Visitation will be at Powell’s on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, attendance is strictly limited to 100 people and face covering must be worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
