Ellen Flora (Dennis) Moore, 76, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Ark., following a brave battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was the third of four daughters of Albert Barton and Lillian Louise (Scott) Dennis, born July 24, 1944, in the Stringham Community in White County, Ark. She married Dennis W. Moore on June 6, 1965.
Ellen was known for her sunny attitude, kind and generous, loving personality, always thinking of others. She was a wonderful cook and had a talent for setting beautiful table arrangements, exquisitely decorating on a budget, and was a master seamstress. Her pretty handwriting complemented her flair for writing letters and cards, always having just the right words. She loved the mountain where they built their home and worked tirelessly to maintain the property and tending her flowers, garden and home. She enjoyed spending time with family, many outdoor activities, including waterfall hiking with special friends Johnny and Deana, camping, bicycling, canoeing, cookouts and bonfires. She was a loving parent and grandmother and spent countless hours caring for her children and grandchildren.
Left cherishing Ellen’s memory is her husband, Dennis; daughter, Natasha “Tassy” Moore-Flores and husband Italo “Talo” of Oklahoma City; son, Trenton “Trent” of Port Orange, Fla.; grandchildren, Kai, Collin and Halle; sisters, Ruby Garrison (Elkins), Hazel Beals (Kensett) and Margaret Hebel (McRae); and a host of extended family, aunt, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends all of whom love and will miss her greatly. Ellen’s ashes will be spread at her favorite places on the mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.