Elizabeth “Sue” Porterfield, 76, arrived at her heavenly home on Nov. 25, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her never-ending peace.
Sue was born in Memphis to the late William and Dorothy Peeler Bell on July 6, 1944. Sue was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend and soulmate, the late Donald Garriel Porterfield, on May 9, 1962. Sue raised three devoted children, Randy Porterfield of Searcy, Donna (Donnie) Richmond of Bondsville and Denise (Mark) Eaton of Searcy. Her children had the pleasure of caring for her in her last years. She was a fun and loving Nan to four, Corissa Meyer, Kristen Phillips, Hunter Richmond and Rachel Martinez. She was known as Nan to many more that she loved and loved her immensely. She leaves this legacy of love and faith to nine great-grandchildren, Haley, Kenadi, Cole, Easton, Chase, Skye, Tori, Ava Grace and Alex. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Yancey, and many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is in heaven with her Lord and Savior and her late husband, who was the great love of her life.
Sue was an expert quilter, beautiful cake baker and decorator, and was always ready to play cards or a board game with family and friends. Her humor and wit made for the most memorable moments.
Mrs. Porterfield was a member of Keiser First Baptist Church and especially loved her ladies’ Sunday School class.
Services will be held at Crittenden Memorial Park on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m.
Roller-Citizens Funeral Home will be following guidelines issued by the local Department of Health and the CDC regarding COVID-19. Social distancing of at least 6 feet is recommended for outdoor services and all funeral attendees are requested to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.