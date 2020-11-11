Ms. Elizabeth Hagan, 87, of Searcy, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 8, 2020. Born in Wolf Bayou, Ark., on Aug. 13, 1933, she was one of eight children of the late Clate and Bessie Phillips. Ms. Hagan was a caregiver and enjoyed travel, listening to music at church and dancing. She attended Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Searcy and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 2330.
Ms. Hagan was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hagan, three sons and seven siblings. She is survived by four children, Patricia Cooper, Gail Bailey, Sammy Watkins and Terry Watkins, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at Phillips Cemetery in Drasco, Ark. COVID-19 guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements by Smith Little Rock Funeral Home, (501) 224-2200. Ms. Hagan’s online guestbook may be signed at www. smithfamilycares.com.
