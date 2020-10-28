Eliza Mae Grate, our precious baby girl, was born Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, and went straight to be with our heavenly Father. She was beautiful in the most perfect way.
She is survived by her parents, Austen William and Chelsie Lee (Nowlin) Grate; her big brother, Caylor Grate; grandparents, Gail Darby (Billy), Jim Nowlin, Karen Grate and Bradley Grate; aunts, Amanda Folds (Nick) and Ashlee Sweeny (Alan); uncle, Hunter Grate; cousins, Carter, Margot and Henrick; great-grandparents, Phyllis Glover, Ken Glover and Jenyce Grate; and great-great-aunt and -uncle, Juanita Wilkes and Chet Wilkes.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later time.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy. www.powellfuneral home.net
