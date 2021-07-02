Edward Dale Jobe, 80, of Rose Bud passed away on June 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to Edward Franklin and Mary Leone Lester Jobe on May 11, 1941.
Services are set with visitation at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in Searcy for Monday, July 5, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. and funeral service Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.