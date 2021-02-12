Edith May Reaves Barnes, age 93, of Searcy passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Searcy.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Academy Cemetery, Nathan, Ark. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive, attendance is strictly limited to 100 people and face covering must be worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
