Edith Marie Herekamp Roddy, 89 of Searcy passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Born on Sept. 23, 1931, to the late Katie Paradine Feather and Matthew Herekamp in Conant, Ark.
Marie is survived by her children, Debra (Larry) Lewis and Buddy (Julia) Roddy; grandchildren, Dustin, Brian, and Lindsay Roddy, Brad (Hannah) Lewis, Amy (Gregory) Stewart and Kevin (Jessica) Lewis; her great-grandchildren, Jewel, Colbie, Kyler, Charlie and Brady; and her brother, Rodger (Dean) Herekamp.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Roddy; son, Charles Lynn; parents; and two brothers, Ray and Wayne Herekamp.
Marie was a graduate from Griffithville High School in 1949. She attended college in Beebe, Ark., and went on to teach two years in the Augusta School District. She married the love of her life, Charles Preston Roddy, on April 4, 1953. Together, they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Marie took a break from teaching to have her three children. After raising children, she went back to UCA and graduated with a BSE degree in 1978. She then returned to teaching, where she spent 15 years at Griffithville elementary followed by three years at Riverview. After teaching for 20 years, she retired and went on to baby-sit her six grandchildren.
After being baptized at an early age, she spent many years as an active member and Children’s Sunday school teacher at Ellis Chapel United Methodist Church. Marie loved sewing, quilting and working in the yard and garden.
Services will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, June 20, at Dogwood Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Roller Daniel Funeral Home.
