Earnesteen Meacham, 94, of Searcy passed away in her home Sept. 2, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 7, 1927, in White County, Ark., to the late Strather Houston Bridges and Sarah Leona Landis Bridges.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Duane Meachan and Woodrow Tipton; three brothers, Delbert, Ray and Carl Bridges; one sister, Beulah Lenoard; and one grandchild, Charlotte D’Auteuil.
She is survived by her son, Wade Meacham (Beth); daughters, Huberta D’Auteuil and Dean Tedford; and one sister, Inelta Pruett; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Earnesteen loved music more than food (for which she was known) and was a regular performer on “The Backyard Frolic” in the '50s. She performed with the group called “The Hosanna Singers.”
With a long career in the restaurant business she was not only known for her great food and desserts, she enjoyed taking care of her guest and employees. She treated both of them like her extended family.
She loved the Lord and lived a life reflecting that love. We who knew and loved her are left with a huge void, but also a great blessing for having her in our lives.
Visitation will be held 6-8 Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Searcy First Assembly with interment to follow at Philadelphia Cemetery in Judsonia, Ark.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
