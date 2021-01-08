Dustin Jade LeDale Horton, 33, of Bald Knob unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Survivors: Children, Konlee and Karis Horton; parents, Shelley Sanders (Billy) and James Nathan Horton (Brenda); grandparents, Sue and Eddie Wood; sisters, Taylor Gaskin (Rory), Melanie McCarty (Mike), Kristen King; and brother, Joshua Humes (Whitney).
Visitation: Friday, 5-7 p.m. Services: Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, 1: p.m., Powell Funeral Chapel. Interment: Fredonia Cemetery by Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.