Doyle Carter, 82, of Searcy passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1938, in McCrory, Ark., to the late Delmar and Louveenie Carter.
Doyle was a very loving, generous, kindhearted man. He retired from the United States Army. Doyle served his country with great pride. Doyle treasured his family. The family wants to express their appreciation to The Crossing for the excellent care given, the nurses at Unity Health for their kindness and care and to Arkansas Hospice for their compassion to the family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 16 years, Ruth Carter; one son, Steven Carter (Gail) of Michigan; one daughter, Betta Carter (James) of Searcy; two brothers, Elmer Carter of Indiana and Edsel Carter of Michigan; five grandchildren, Johnny, Jessie, Cole, Heather and Samantha; three great-grandchildren, Jaimie, Michael and Nikoli; and two great-great-grandchildren, October and William. In addition to his parents, Doyle is preceded by one son, Ricky Carter; one brother, Norm Carter; and his first wife, Doris Carter.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Pumpkin Bend Cemetery in McCrory, Ark.
