Doug Basinger, 74, Bald Knob died Wednesday. Visitation: Sunday, 12-2 p.m., Powell Funeral Home. Service: 2 p.m. Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe after clot scare
- Arkansas coronavirus cases, hospitalizations drop further
- U.S., China wrap up testy 1st face-to-face talks under Biden
- CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
- 'An all-hands moment': GOP rallies behind voting limits
- Amid border surge, confusion reigns over Biden policies
- Fallout from riot, virus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill
- Arkansas lawmakers approve $100,000 for drowning deaths
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- 97-year-old Letona man, one other killed in six-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67/167 on Tuesday
- Searcy church dating back to at least 1910 burns, but sanctuary saved
- Searcy mom, stepfather booked on manslaughter-related charges after 10-year-old's death
- 24-year-old Beebe man killed in officer-involved shooting in Austin
- Operation Central Sweep nets 17 arrests from 33 federal gang-, drug-related indictments
- Operation Central Sweep nets 18 of 33 indicted by grand jury on federal drug and firearm charges
- Four chosen to be interviewed for Searcy School District superintendent
- Searcy hires communications company for $12,075 to develop website, social media platforms
- White County judge estimates that 80 percent of county roads impacted by winter storms
- El Paso brothers accused of smoking marijuana with 2-year-old in backseat of closed-up vehicle
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.