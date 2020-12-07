Dorothy Virginia Ferren, age 89, of Searcy passed from this life on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Searcy. She was born June 20, 1931, in Harmony, Ark., to Henry Pugh and Zora (Sparrow) Pugh. She worked many years in retail sales and was a member of New Horizons Church.
She is survived by three sons, Glen Ferren and wife Ruth of Kensett, Rick Ferren and wife Ann of Searcy and Gary Ferren and wife Debbie of Benton; five grandchildren, Renee Rast and husband Brian, Selena Evans and husband Mark, Jennifer D’Andrea and husband Rick, Justin Ferren and wife Katelyn and Jessica Plouch and husband Jeff; 16 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Edwin Pugh, James Chester Pugh and wife Paula and Kenneth Pugh and wife Margie. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Public visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home. The family has decided to have a private funeral service due to the corona pandemic. Thank you to all for your understanding. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
