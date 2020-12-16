Dora Elizabeth Hughes of Higginson, Ark., passed away peacefully with family by her side on Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 79. Born on Sept. 7, 1941, she was the youngest of four children born to Charlie and Ethel Moore in Searcy, Ark.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Lester and David, and is survived by sister, Naomi.
Dora was married to Verlon Hughes for nearly 50 years prior to his passing in 2006. Dora, the mother of five children, was preceded in death by twin daughters, Elisa and Beth, and a son, Max, and is survived by daughter, Carmen, and son, Charles. Dora earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Harding University and taught for years within the Riverview School District.
Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews. Dora loved to spend her time fishing, sewing, quilting and loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dora will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home, between the hours of 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Searcy McEuen, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., Graveside service will follow at Goodwin (Ellis Chapel) Cemetery.
