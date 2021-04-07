Dontae Marcel Brooks, 24, of Searcy Ark., passed away on April 1, 2021. He was born Aug. 22, 1996. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. followed by services at 3 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Bald Knob holding contest to design four welcome signs
- Arkansas governor opposed to government 'vaccine passports'
- Biden makes all adults eligible for avaccine on April 19
- Experts studying why COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist
- Study: Drought-breaking rains more rare, erratic in West
- Navy medic shoots 2 U.S. sailors; is stopped, killed on base
- Nearly half of new U.S. virus infections are in just 5 states
- Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Bald Knob 19-year-old accused of having sex with child under 10
- Construction plans for $26 million arena approved by Searcy School Board
- Detained female Rose Bud High School student reportedly made threats on school-issued device
- Searcy 53-year-old reportedly found with 1.24 pounds of meth at Heber Springs hotel
- 10-year-old Bradford girl gets 'western' honor for talents in multiple rodeo events
- 54-year-old Searcy resident facing 15 felony drug-related charges
- Kensett 18-year-old officially facing charges in February mugging at Sonic
- Searcy City Council adds just over $21,000 for American Legion Hut repairs after low bid over budget
- Searcy School Board hires Hope superintendent to lead district
- Some public officials in county still requiring masks after mandate lifted
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.