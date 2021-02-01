Donna Ann Edwards, 75, of Bald Knob died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Unity Health hospital in Searcy. She was born Aug. 13, 1945, in Searcy to the late Herbert Floyd and Eva Ann (Bone) Ross. Donna loved her family and enjoyed taking care of the animals on the farm. She was a fun, loving joy to be around and would never turn down a dance.
She is survived by her son, Monty Thompson (Tracie); grandchildren, Sara Chandler (Travis), Maison Thompson (Bailey) and Emma Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Harper Chandler and Dawson Thompson; sister, Sue Knight (Wayne); nephews, Kenny Wayne Knight (Christina) and Jeremy Knight (Amy); great-niece and -nephews, Brantley, Spencer and Catherine Knight; her precious dog, Cooper; as well as a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her two dogs, Dippy Do and Cowboy.
Donations can be made to your local animal shelter in Donna’s memory. The family has requested that due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn and social distancing practiced.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob with services to begin at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
