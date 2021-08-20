Donald Wayne Milligan was born June 10, 1947, in Harrison, Ark., to John Ed and Lucy Bell (Fain) Milligan. He passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at home. Don attended Independence Missionary Baptist Church in Pleasant Plains, Ark. He was retired from the Arkansas Department of Human Services and had recently retired from Turkey Farming in Bergman, Ark. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his friends and grandkids fishing and camping. He loved to be outdoors and worked hard taking care of the farm.
He enjoyed traveling and seeing new sites, and he especially enjoyed watching all of his grandkids participate in various sports.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Ed and Lucy Bell Milligan; his brother, John Marvin Milligan; and his granddaughter, Kinley Crews. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Milligan of the home; a son, Scott, and wife, Pam, Milligan of Lead Hill; a daughter, Kristy, and husband, Mike Thomas, of Harrison, Ark.; two granddaughters, Mikala-Tanner Phillips and Katelyn-Landon Moore of Harrison, Ark.; a son, Kirby, and wife, Allison, Martin of Pleasant Plains, Ark.; daughter, Kristy Martin Crews, of Jonesboro, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Cody-Carlina Martin, Kyle-Erica Martin, Drew Martin and fiancee, Makayla Dubreville, Mattie Martin, Keegun and Kyla Yancey, and Kaemon Crews; and two great-granddaughters, Caylee Martin and Landry Martin.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Milligan of Little Rock, Ark.; two brothers, Gary and Tom Milligan of Lead Hill; as well as numerous close family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Don to the Independence Missionary Baptist Church: 7908 Batesville Blvd., Pleasant Plains, AR 72568.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob, with graveside services to follow in the Pleasant Plains Cemetery: Wish Street, Pleasant Plains, Ark. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
