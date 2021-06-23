Donald Robert Craig, 67, of Searcy went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Don was born on Aug. 6, 1953, in Memphis, Tenn., to Robert and Wilma Craig.
He graduated from Messick High School in 1971. After high school, he studied music at Memphis State University and went on to earn an electrical engineering degree.
In 1977, he moved to Pine Bluff, Ark., where he began working for AP&L (Entergy). He continued to work with them for 35 years.
He married the love of his life in 1988 and later settled in Searcy, where they raised their three children.
Don devoted his life to walking with the Lord and served Him faithfully in the church. He enjoyed singing hymns and playing the piano. His hobbies included woodworking, leather crafting and playing the guitar.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Wilma Craig, who have already gone to be with the Lord.
Don was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his wife of 33 years, Julie Craig; his children, Rebekah (Casimiro) Crawford of Aomori, Japan, Robert Craig of Houston, Texas, and Deborah Craig of Searcy; his brother, Tom (Pam) Craig of Germantown, Tenn.; his sister, Sally (Mike) Woods of El Paso, Texas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, June 25, at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
