Donald E. Clay, 65, of Chicago, Ill., passed away on March 17, 2021. He was born to the late George and Sarah (Smith) Clay on Sept. 15, 1955, in Oneida, Ark.
He was the loving brother of Henry Clay, Martha Bennett, Joe Ann Johnson, Mary (Joseph Fromoso, Jimmy Clay, Linda (Christopher) Ozier, Tennie (Steve) Perez and Dorothy (Tony) Drimel. He was the dear nephew of Jeff (Judy) Smith and Ruby Barker; also was a caring uncle of many nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other family members and friends.
Donald proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S Army and will receive military honors.
Visitation for Donald will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, with service to follow at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy. His interment will be at Mount Hebron Cemetery on Joy Mountain in Searcy. COVID-19 protocol of wearing mask is required.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com.
