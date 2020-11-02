Dewey “Franky” Ledford, 65, of Bald Knob passed away Oct. 26, 2020, at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy. He was born Dec. 9, 1954, at Cleveland, Tenn., to the late George and Charlotte Evelyn Rose Ledford.
Mr. Ledford was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Bald Knob. He was a very genuine loving and caring person. He loved the outdoors – hunting, fishing and listening to his beagles run rabbits were some of his favorite pastimes. Being a grandpa was what he enjoyed the most in life. He loved his family dearly, but the blessing of grandchildren made his life whole.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant grandchild Baby “L”; his stepfather, Richard Varnell; and brother, Timothy Ledford.
He married Diane Morris Ledford on Feb. 18, 1977, at Bald Knob, she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Kristi Guthrie of Bradford and Kirby Ledford of Bald Knob; one son, Kevin Ledford (Alyssa) of Bald Knob; five grandchildren, Maddox Guthrie, Gwen Marquez, Lilah Ledford, Branch Ledford and Case Ledford; one brother, Marvin Vestal; and one sister, Joann Craig (Rocky).
Visitation was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in Bald Knob with funeral services following. Burial: Carter Cemetery in Russell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
